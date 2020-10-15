Alma voters to choose on lowering taxes

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s an issue you don’t see often on your ballot: a question asking you to vote on lowering your taxes.

Sebastian County voters will see this on their ballots on November 3, choosing to lower their tax dollars that go to Alma School District or continue at the same rate.

John Wooly says a combination of a few things led to the district being able to offer the millage decrease: lower interest rates and restructuring bonds.

A mill levy is the tax rate levied on your property value. One mill represents 1/10 of a cent. So, for $1,000 of assessed property value, one mill would be equal to $1.

Wooly says if voters approve the issue, the district can still continue growing.

With the money the district is gaining from the low interest rates and restructured bonds, it will be able to make repairs in the schools and even build new facilities, like a new agriculture facility and student activities center.

“We are able to generate the funds we need to build the buildings while at the same time not actually raising our tax rate but actually lowering it a little bit,” Wooly said. “Our approach kind of was if we can do what we need to do facility wise and make it all work and come together and lower the tax rates on our citizens… why wouldn’t we?”

Voters will see this on their ballots starting this Monday, October 19 when early voting starts or on Election Day, November 3.