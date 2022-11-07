CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election Day is Tuesday in Arkansas, and Washington and Crawford counties spent Monday preparing for citizens to vote with ease.

Washington County has 41 voting locations on Election Day. Jennifer Price, the director of elections, said Trinity Fellowship on Rolling Hills, Sequoyah United Methodist Church and Mount Comfort Church are among the busiest on Election Day.

In Crawford County, the chair of the election commission, Bill Coleman, said there are 14 voting locations on Election Day. The Crawford County election commission distributes voting machines according to how busy the site usually is. Coleman said he doesn’t expect to have very many issues with long lines.

“There’s a hiccup once in a while when we have a larger crowd that comes in, but for the most part, we’ve tried to disperse our machines so it will help alleviate any congestion,” said Coleman.

If you’re in line to vote at a site before 7:30 p.m., you’ll be allowed to vote. However, if you come to a polling site to vote after 7:30 p.m., you’re out of luck.

“We put a poll worker behind (the last person in line) at 7:30 p.m. Anyone who comes in after 7:30 p.m. will not be able to vote then,” said Coleman.

Both Washington and Crawford counties have measures in place to accommodate those who have disabilities.

“There would be two poll workers who were assisting, but they can also bring someone with them to help. We also have handicap capabilities on the machines,” said Coleman.

Price said the voting machines have audio options for those who suffer from visual impairments.

“If you have a visual impairment, it actually has an audio ballot. So, the voter can listen to the ballot and make their selections on a keypad,” said Price.

The machine also can make the screen larger or alter the screen to black and white. On the tablets, there’s also been a change this year in Washington County.

“If they have a visual impairment, we have a small little sticker. If the voter finds that sticker, they will sign directly across from that,” said Price.

For voters who have hearing impairments, Price said the poll workers have pre-printed cards with the questions they ask voters. If a poll worker has to help any voter, they have to fill out a form stating they assisted a specific voter.

If you bring someone to help you vote, they will also have to fill out an assisted voter card.

According to Coleman, there aren’t many bilingual poll workers in Crawford County. If you do have a language barrier, you should consider bringing a translator.

In Washington County, Price said most Springdale voting locations will have bilingual poll workers who speak English and Spanish.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can go to the voter view website to find out where election day polling sites are near you.