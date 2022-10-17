BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it’s time to start taking a look at your sample ballot and becoming familiar with candidates and ballot issues.

The Benton County Election Coordinator, Kim Dennison, said voting early can be much faster than on Election Day.

Dennison said it is also faster to use your Arkansas driver’s license as a form of ID due to new computer systems. Although, any official form of ID will allow you to vote.

Dennison also recommends printing out your sample ballot and bringing it with you to the polls.

“That’s why we asked you to do your research before you get there so that you don’t have to stand and read the long initiatives that are on the ballot. It doesn’t take much time to make a decision for a candidate, but when you’re reading the long initiatives, then it could time out on you if you’re not making a selection fast enough,” said Dennison.

Dennison said the machines time out after five minutes. However, you can avoid getting timed out by tapping the screen and keeping it active.

The early voting period lasts two weeks. There are 13 polling locations in Benton County to choose from.