Ark. AG posts photos without a face covering or social distancing while campaigning for Trump in Minn.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge tweeted Monday about campaigning for President Donald Trump in Minnesota, along with four photos that show her without a mask and not social distancing.

America is one big small town–and that is why I am in Minnesota w/ @KristiNoem fighting for 4 more years of @realDonaldTrump as President! pic.twitter.com/6qWwUdD0Cm — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) October 12, 2020







Photo Courtesy: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Twitter Page

Rutledge also came under fire in August for not wearing a mask or social distancing at the Republican National Convention.

Rutledge released the following statement in response to questions about the tweet:

“I have spent the last couple of days traveling as a surrogate for President Trump’s campaign. While I regularly wear a mask to protect my family and those around me as required in certain venues, there are clearly times I have been photographed without a mask.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

LATEST POSTS: