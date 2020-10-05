Arkansans, today is the last day to register to vote

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the last day you can register to vote. If you’re not currently registered, you can do it in person at the county clerks office in Washington and Benton counties. You can also register by mail. It needs to be postmarked no later than today October 5th.

To register in Arkansas, you must be 18 years old by or on election day, a U.S. citizen, an Arkansas resident, and follow the state’s requirements.

Director of Elections for Washington County, Jennifer Price said it’s very important you fill out your registration form completely and clearly.

You will need your driver’s license number or your social security number to complete the form.

If you live in an apartment, don’t forget to add your apartment number on the form.

Price said if you are mailing in your registration and using an outdoor mailbox, be aware of when that mail is picked up because if you miss the deadline you won’t be able to vote in the upcoming election.

“They always have a pick-up time on those outdoor mailboxes so if you are wanting to put it in the mail your best bet is to go into the post office to make sure it is postmarked for October the 5th,” said Price.

Once you have registered make sure to follow up and verify that your information is correct.

You can do this by visiting the voter view website which will also have a sample ballot, early voting and voting day locations.

Don’t wait until election day to figure out where and when you are voting. You can also avoid a lot of the election day traffic, long lines and stress by voting early in your county.

It’s also not a bad idea to print out or look over a sample ballot so you know all of the races you will be voting on.

“There are a lot of local issues as well on there, a lot of local candidates that impact you more so in a daily manner…. your city council members, your local justice of the peace, the state representatives and state senators who make decisions for the state of Arkansas here.”

Here are some important dates to keep in mind for the November 2020 elections.

October 5 – Deadline to register to vote

October 19 – Early voting begins

October 27 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot

November 3 – Election day

If you are still interested in an absentee ballot, Price recommends that you do not wait for the October 27th deadline and get it turned in asap.

Both counties are offering curbside absentee ballot returns, every Saturday. Voters won’t have to get out of their car and have your ID with you.

