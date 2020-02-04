Arkansas 2020 ballot for federal offices

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registering to Vote

Voting Generic GFX_-6227903755576521790

Sample Ballots

Polling locations

Your Local Election HQ

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The Natural State will elect one member to the U.S. Senate on November 3, 2020 election. All U.S. congressional districts are holding elections in 2020. There is one seat for the Arkansas Supreme Court.

U.S. Senate:

U.S. House District 3:

U.S. House District 4:

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT:

The general election for Arkansas Supreme Court Position 4

Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb both are independents

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss