Arkansas delegation votes against impeachment charges for Pres. Trump

Your Local Election
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Inauguration Day
January 20 2021 11:00 am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Donald Trump became the first president to ever be impeached twice Wednesday, though the delegation from Arkansas in the U.S. House voted against the move.

All four Arkansas Congressional Republicans voted against House Resolution 24, as did 193 other GOP representatives.

According to the House roll call vote records, all 222 Democratic representatives and 10 Republicans voted to impeach. Four Republican representatives did not vote.

Rep. Steve Womack (AR-3) issued a statement on his vote, saying in part that while the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week was a “disgrace,” impeaching the president would, “only serve to inflame tensions and test an already fragile nation.”

“There is no defending the actions of rioters and the leaders who fanned the flames of insurrection. It was a national disgrace. But no option currently presented before the House will remove the President before his term ends on January 20th. The impeachment vote can therefore only serve to inflame tensions and test an already fragile nation. My position isn’t to appease any party, ideology, or person – it is to start the process of putting our country back together. Congress should be using this moment to solve for the pressing issues of America – defeating the coronavirus, enhancing vaccine distribution, ensuring an orderly transition of government, fighting socialist policies, reinvigorating our economy, and healing the deep divisions we face. Let us not be distracted.”

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1), the only member of the state delegation to object to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden during last week’s proceedings, took to social media to explain why he voted against impeachment.

In a series of tweets, Crawford said that “rushing and short-circuiting the process” of impeachment could lead to future “widespread abuse by both parties.”

As of the publishing of this story, neither Rep. French Hill (AR-2) and Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR-4) had released a statement on their votes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Auburn man in Federal custody following US Capitol Riot

Local News /

Answering your President Trump impeachment questions

News /

Trump faces 'incitement of insurrection' impeachment charge

News /

State Senator calls D.C riot a “made-up insurgency.”

News /

Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared 2

News /

Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers