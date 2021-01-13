Arkansas delegation votes against impeachment charges for Pres. Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Donald Trump became the first president to ever be impeached twice Wednesday, though the delegation from Arkansas in the U.S. House voted against the move.

All four Arkansas Congressional Republicans voted against House Resolution 24, as did 193 other GOP representatives.

According to the House roll call vote records, all 222 Democratic representatives and 10 Republicans voted to impeach. Four Republican representatives did not vote.

Rep. Steve Womack (AR-3) issued a statement on his vote, saying in part that while the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week was a “disgrace,” impeaching the president would, “only serve to inflame tensions and test an already fragile nation.”

“There is no defending the actions of rioters and the leaders who fanned the flames of insurrection. It was a national disgrace. But no option currently presented before the House will remove the President before his term ends on January 20th. The impeachment vote can therefore only serve to inflame tensions and test an already fragile nation. My position isn’t to appease any party, ideology, or person – it is to start the process of putting our country back together. Congress should be using this moment to solve for the pressing issues of America – defeating the coronavirus, enhancing vaccine distribution, ensuring an orderly transition of government, fighting socialist policies, reinvigorating our economy, and healing the deep divisions we face. Let us not be distracted.”

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1), the only member of the state delegation to object to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden during last week’s proceedings, took to social media to explain why he voted against impeachment.

In a series of tweets, Crawford said that “rushing and short-circuiting the process” of impeachment could lead to future “widespread abuse by both parties.”

I do not support this impeachment because rushing and short-circuiting the process of a serious criminal investigation by the House of Representatives would be a risky precedent that could lead to widespread abuse by both parties. (1/3) — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 13, 2021

That some of the violent protestors came with the intent of doing harm against our government. If so, then those who chose the path of insurrection should be punished to the fullest extent of the law because that behavior should never be tolerated. (3/3) — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 13, 2021

As of the publishing of this story, neither Rep. French Hill (AR-2) and Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR-4) had released a statement on their votes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.