Arkansas District 7 State Senate special election primary unofficial results: Parks wins Democrat race, two Republicans face run-off

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — With 49 of 49 precincts in, the unofficial results of the Arkansas District 7 State Senate special election primary election are complete.

On the Democratic side, Lisa Parks racked up 84.15% of the vote. The Republican race was much closer, with Colby Fulfer (46.67%) and Steve Unger (31.66%) facing a January 11 run-off, since neither managed to secure 50% of the vote.

Former reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar finished a distant third, with 15.34% of the Republican vote. Edge Nowlin brought up the rear with 6.33%

A total of 2,770 Republican ballots were cast on election day, in addition to 202 early votes. For the Democrats, there were 675 election day votes, 182 early votes, and one absentee ballot.

“We did it. You did it,” said Parks on her campaign Facebook page. “We secured more than 84% of the vote in the Democratic primary, which only affirms to me that NWA families are all about family.”

The special election vote between Parks and the Republican run-off winner will be held on February 8, 2022.