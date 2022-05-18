FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Republican candidates are vying to be Franklin County’s next Sheriff.

In March, former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force.

According to the county judge’s office, Rickey Denton was appointed to serve the remainder of former sheriff Anthony Boen’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31. That appointment prevents him from running for re-election.

Johnny Crocker was born and raised in Franklin County and graduated from Ozark High School in 1993. He served in the US Army as a Green Beret in the 3rd Special Forces Group and served six combat rotations in Iraq and two in Afghanistan.

He is currently a cattleman and also works in the Ozark Police Department as a Patrolman and a member of the Ozark PD SWAT Team.

Johnny Crocker

Kevin Hutchison was born and raised in Ozark. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience and served for 18 years in the military, including in the Iraq War. He has worked in the Fort Smith Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Hutchison

Grant Nicely is a Patrol Sergeant with the Ozark Police Department. He has 25 years of law enforcement experience and also has 14 years of service in the Arkansas Army National Guard. Previously, he served in the Barling Police Department.

Grant Nicely

Early voting is now underway across the state. If you need to verify your voter registration, you can do that here. Election day is May 24. KNWA is your local election headquarters, and you can follow all of our coverage here.