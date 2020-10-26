Arkansas House of Representatives District 90 Race

There will be a new leader representing District 90 after Nov. 3

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Rep. Jana Della Rosa has held the District 90 seat since 2015.

In March, she was unseated by Kendon Underwood.

Now, it’s Underwood and Democratic candidate Kelly Krout vying for the seat that will bring a new face to the district that includes cities like part of Rogers and Springdale.

Kelly Krout has taken to social media — like TikTok — to reach voters about her campaign

“The algorithm is so cool it’s very specific and gets a lot of local people involved,” Krout said.

Kendon Underwood has spent his time campaigning going door to door, mask in hand and social distancing.

“You need to listen to them and you’re not going to be able to do that if you’re not having conversations,” Underwood said.

On the topic of education, Underwood wants school administrators and parents to call the shots for their students.

“They don’t have to be tied to a zipcode whether that’s if they choose to home school their children or put them in a charter school or whatever that might be – they need to have the options to do that,” Underwood said.

Krout will support a universal Pre-K program that she says won’t increase taxes.

“Many tax cuts we made in our last session could have created massive revenue to pull something like a universal Pre-K off and we can do better to provide for those families that are somewhat in the middle,” Krout said.

When it comes to the accessibility to healthcare for minority communities during the pandemic, Underwood says he’s pleased with how the state has handled the health crisis.

“Obviously we learned pretty early that the communication barrier there was causing some issue too some obviously there are some things we need to improve there,” Underwood said.

Krout says getting Arkansans covered needs to be less difficult.

“I know we’ve uped our testing dramatically but we still are short in certain areas so there are still a bit of lack,” Krout said. “I’m not sure exactly where we need to pull it from but Arkansans are suffering.”

We also discussed what role should the state have – if any – when dealing with systemic racism

“I support our law enforcement I just want to see us holding each other accountable and watching out for all of Arkansans,” Krout said. “We need more normal average citizens in the government because it needs to be representative of who they are representing



“We have the hate crime legislation that’s being purposed,” Underwood said. “I am an attorney and the legislature has very few attorneys in the state legislature so I think it’s important that if that conversation is going to be had that we do have a few attorneys that’s looking at that bill.”

As for what they hope you remember about their campaign when you cast your vote ….

“I am 100% pro-life I do defend the second amendment I am pro-limited government but very important I am born and raised here in Arkansas – I am proud to be from Arkansas,” Underwood said.

“I am going to be a representative that you can reach out to, you can message me on social media even if we don’t agree I can have a civil conversation with you,” Krout said.