CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” featuring 24 candidates in nine races, will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air live on Arkansas PBS daily from October 17-21.

In advance of debate week, “Arkansas Week,” Arkansas PBS’ flagship public affairs program, featured candidates for State Treasurer, State Auditor and Commissioner of State Lands. Joining the discussion were Rep. Mark Lowery (R) and Pam Whitaker (D) from the State Treasurer’s race; Diamond Johnson (D) and Treasurer Dennis Milligan (R) from the State Auditor’s race; and Darlene “Goldi” Gaines (D) and incumbent Tommy Land (R) from the Commissioner of State Lands’ race.

Christina Munoz hosted the show. This edition of “Arkansas Week” will repeat on Sunday, October 16 at 10 a.m. and Monday, October 17, at 5 p.m.

The Arkansas PBS debate series will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. Registration for the debates is available through the Arkansas PBS Facebook page.

The following candidates will participate in Arkansas PBS’ debates:

U.S. Congressional District 4 – Gregory Maxwell (L), incumbent Bruce Westerman (R) and John White (D). The debate will livestream and air on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

Gregory Maxwell, Bruce Westerman and John White

U.S. Congressional District 3 – Michael Kalagias (L), Lauren Mallett-Hays (D) and incumbent Steve Womack (R). The debate will livestream and air on Monday, October 17 at 1 p.m.

Michael Kalagias, Lauren Mallett-Hays and Steve Womack

Lieutenant Governor – Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D) and Leslie Rutledge (R). The debate will livestream and air on Tuesday, October 18 at 10 a.m.

Frank Gilbert, Kelly Krout and Leslie Rutledge

Secretary of State – Anna Beth Gorman (D) and incumbent John Thurston (R). The debate will livestream and air on Tuesday, October 18 at 2 p.m.

Anna Beth Gorman and John Thurston

Attorney General – Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R). The debate will livestream and air on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 a.m.

Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin

U.S. Congressional District 1 – Incumbent Rick Crawford (R) and Monte Hodges (D). The debate will livestream and air on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

Rick Crawford and Monte Hodges

U.S. Congressional District 2 – Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L). The debate will livestream and air on Thursday, October 20 at 2 p.m.

Quintessa Hathaway, French Hill and Michael White

Arkansas Governor – Ricky Dale Harrington (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Chris Jones (D). The debate will livestream and air on Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

Ricky Dale Harrington, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Chris Jones

U.S. Senate – Incumbent John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L) and Natalie James (D). The debate will livestream and air on Friday, October 21 at 1:00 p.m.

John Boozman, Kenneth Cates and Natalie James

In addition to live broadcasts, the debates will repeat during primetime on the following schedule:

Monday, Oct. 17 – U.S. Congressional District 4 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 3 airing at 8 p.m.

U.S. Congressional District 4 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 3 airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Lieutenant Governor airing at 7 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Attorney General airing at 7 p.m. and Secretary of State airing at 8 p.m.

Attorney General airing at 7 p.m. and Secretary of State airing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 – U.S. Congressional District 1 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 2 airing at 8 p.m.

U.S. Congressional District 1 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 2 airing at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – Governor airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Senate at 8 p.m.

All debates will repeat on Sunday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A weekly blog series at myarpbs.org/blog will explain the role of each office and provide more information on candidates.

Toolkits and resources for parents and teachers to help guide and engage children through the civics process during this election year, as well as other additional information, is available at myarpbs.org/elections.