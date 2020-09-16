Arkansas political candidate deletes social post regarding Black Lives Matter/Antifa

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — John S. La Tour, 64, an Arkansas Republican House candidate (District 86), has removed a Facebook post some considered controversial involving the Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

According to his Arkansas candidate information filing with the Secretary of State, his address is listed in Springdale.

The post was made Monday evening, September 14 and removed by September 15 from his personal Facebook account.

Comments went both ways

If they are that offended by what you say, why in the world do they follow you?

John S. La Tour just deleted his own racist post about a license to hunt BLM. Guess he MEANT it that he would delete any “unclean” comments!

KNWA/FOX24 called La Tour’s office and messaged him through Facebook but did not hear back.

U.S. Rep. Womack statement:

This inflammatory rhetoric is unacceptable, and no side should be encouraging violent threats or the destruction we’ve seen. Our country would be better served by focusing our attention to thoughtful policy discussions. Republican Rep. Steve Womack (AR-3)

John S. La Tour

This isn’t the first time the former Fayetteville councilman has been criticized over social media posts. In 2018 he commented on “homosexuals … lower professional reputation.”

In 2003, he sued the city of Fayetteville for $10 million after he was fined over a business sign, according to Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams.

ARKANSAS HOUSE DISTRICT 86

John La Tour is running against incumbent Nicole Clowney (D-Fayetteville) for Arkansas House of Representatives in the general election, November 3, 2020.

For everyone who logged on to social media to see a threat of violence made by a candidate for public office. For those who will drive by this white supremacist language on our city’s busiest street. For all those who will take these threatening words, whether typed on a screen or painted on brick, to heart. For those who are told these things are “just a joke.”Hunting human beings is never self-defense and violence is never a joke. We have to stand up to these voices of hatred and division. Nicole Clowney Arkansas House of Representatives (D-Fayetteville)

The post prompted the Arkansas Democratic Party to call state leaders to take action over La Tour’s remarks.



Michael John Gray COURTESY OF ARKANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman, Michael John Gray, said people choose to be leaders, they need to act like them.

“We can all have a moment of bad judgment, but simply erasing a social media post does not take away what you did or what you said,” he said. “How would anyone think it’s okay to say this, or to do this, or to joke about this?”

There is a Republican candidate in Northwest Arkansas who is suggesting that African-Americans, and people who say that their lives matter, should be murdered for sport. Failure to condemn this candidate shows a lack of leadership, and even more disheartening, a tacit support for his beliefs by Governor Asa Hutchinson, RPA Chair Doyle Webb, and Congressman Steve Womack. MICHAEL JOHN GRAY, ARKANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN

The Arkansas Republican Party is one of La Tour’s top donors.

Arkansas Republican Party Chairman, Doyle Webb, said he thinks La Tour’s comments on Facebook were very inappropriate and clearly show a lack of critical thinking.