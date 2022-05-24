FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May 24 is primary election day in Arkansas.
Here are the results for the Arkansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor primary.
Election results will update about every 10 minutes.
by: Gary Gilbert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Gary Gilbert
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May 24 is primary election day in Arkansas.
Here are the results for the Arkansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor primary.
Election results will update about every 10 minutes.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters showed up at the Springdale Recreation center in Springdale Tuesday for Election Day. People voting were temporary blocked around 5 Tuesday evening after a fight broke out near the entrance. The fight was quickly broken up by rec center workers. Poll workers at the rec center reported over 215 voters at […]