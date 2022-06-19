ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters will determine Republican candidates and Arkansas Supreme Court Justices across multiple counties on Arkansas primary runoff election day Tuesday, June 21.

Polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A runoff happens when a race with multiple candidates does not have one who reaches more than 50% of the vote.

Click here to see the candidates for the runoff elections.

The general election is on November 8. The deadline for voter registration is Monday, October 10.