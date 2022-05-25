ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday was Election Day for Arkansas in the 2022 Primary Races. Many of the unofficial results have come in and you can find those on our Your Local Election Headquarters Page, but some have been to close and gone into a runoff for June.

A runoff happens when a race with multiple candidates does not have one who reaches more than 50% of the vote.

Runoff elections that have been determined so far:

Carroll County

Republican County Judge – David Writer (34%), Bud Phillips (37.90%)

State Supreme Court Associate Judge P 2 – Chris Carnahan (28.36%), Robin Wynne (37.05%)

Crawford County

Republican County Judge – Chris Keith (43.36%), Raymond Dale Harvey (29.02%)

Republican County Sheriff – Daniel Perry (34.46%), Shannon “Pudge” Gregory (27.74%)

Republican County Clerk – Tim Walker (34.91%), Stacey Shelly (38.74%)

Washington County

Washington County Constable District 1 Republican – John Duggar (35.19%), John R. Buchan (43.75%)

Washington County Republican Judge – Patrick Deakins (23.21%), Mark Scalise (32.13%)

Republican State Representative District 23 – Jim Wilson (27.86%), Kendra Moore (44.39%)

Republican State Senate District 35 – Tyler Dees (38.83%), Gayla Hendren McKenzie (32.27%)

Benton County

Republican State Representative District 12 – Hope Hendren Duke (42.59%), Jay Oliphant (34.76%)

Republican State Representative District 13 – Denise Bugos (37.07%), R. Scott Richardson (33.62%)

Sebastian County

State Supreme Court Associate Justice P 2 – Robin Wynne (48.40%), Chris Carnahan (31.76%)

Republican Treasurer – Ken Blevins (40.67), Lora Rice (34.09%)

