Arkansas State Rep. from Fort Smith tests positive for COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — St. Rep. Cindy Crawford (R) District 76 told the Speaker of the house that she tested positive for COVID-19. She indicated that she is doing well.

Last month the Arkansas Legislature saw a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases after budget hearings were halted because of the outbreak but soon after resumed but with new social distancing measures in place.

St. Rep. Cindy Crawford

As of October 28, 10 Arkansas lawmakers have contracted the coronavirus. The Arkansas outbreak is second only to one in Mississippi’s legislature this summer when dozens of lawmakers there tested positive.