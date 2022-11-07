FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With Election Day coming up, KNWA/FOX24 wants voters to know who will be on the ballot.

The candidates running for Arkansas State Senate District 35, are republican Tyler Dees and libertarian, Doug Peterson.

District 35 includes western Benton County and western parts of Washington County.

Dees says his three key messages are supporting pro-life, being pro-business, and limited government.

Libertarian candidate Doug Peterson says he’s pro-life and will fight to defend Arkansans’ freedom if elected.

KNWA/FOX24 asked the candidates what their stance is on issue 4.

“We have a drug and a crime problem across our state, and unfortunately we also have a ballot initiative that has come on our ballot, Issue No. 4, that has been deceitful messaging around it and we need to make sure we fight adjacent that,” Dees said.

“As a libertarian, I support, philosophically, your right to do whatever you want as long as you’re not harming someone else,” Peterson said. “If you want to make bad choices in your life, it’s not the government’s job to stop you from doing that, so in that sense, I support decriminalizing recreational marijuana for instance.”

District 35 was previously Faulkner and Perry counties and is currently represented by republican Senator Jason Rapert.

Rapert ran for lieutenant governor of Arkansas but lost in the Republican primaries in May.