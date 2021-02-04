Arkansas surgeon general enters lieutenant governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The top doc in Arkansas has announced his plan to run for the state’s second-highest office.

Surgeon general Dr. Greg Bledsoe announced Thursday that he is entering the race for Arkansas lieutenant governor in 2022.

In a statement announcing his campaign, Bledsoe called himself “a physician, not a politician” and said he did not see him running as just a further step in a political career. Rather he said that his background would bring “fresh ideas” to the Capitol.

“My background is different than the typical candidate’s background. I’ve spent twenty years working in busy Emergency Departments and doing global health in the most remote and austere regions of the world,” he noted in his statement. “I believe deep and substantial private sector experience is a much better preparation for elected office than being a politician. Politicians politic. The private sector knows how to get things done.”

Bledsoe is the first candidate to declare for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov Tim Griffin has already started his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

Bledsoe was appointed to his current role by Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2015.

