Arkansas U.S. Representatives vote against bill to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — All four U.S. Representatives from the state of Arkansas voted against a bill on Friday that would decriminalize cannabis on a federal level.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

The four Republican representatives from Arkansas — Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs — voted against the bill.

“Speaker Pelosi and her shrinking Democrat majority ignored the plight of the American people dealing with the impact of COVID-19,” Womack said in a statement. “Instead, they used the time to promote the legalization of cannabis among other issues not of any pressing urgency. It’s as if they’re tone-deaf. Americans are hurting. Jobs are being lost. Families are struggling. And their priority is marijuana? The people deserve better.”

Hill also tweeted out his criticism of the bill:

Rather than working to finalize #COVID19 relief legislation, @SpeakerPelosi and Democratic leaders brought a bill to legalize pot to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/Bj6cvkNgbS — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) December 4, 2020

The act would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances and eliminate criminal action for people who distribute or possess marijuana.

It will now move to the Republican-controlled senate for a vote.