Be prepared for early voting starting October 19

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the 2020 general election kicks off next Monday, October 19!

It’s an easy way to avoid a lot of the election day traffic, long lines and stress.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker said they are expecting a big voter turnout this year. Over 168,000 people are registered to vote in the county.

Barker said there are many coronavirus safety precautions in place for those casting their ballots in person, but encourages everyone to plan your vote ahead of time, whether absentee, early-voting or election day.

“Go during those non-busy hours. Maybe don’t choose the polling location you and your entire family usually go to. As much as we talk about voting voting voting, this year it’s even more important to plan your vote ahead of time so you can avoid the large crowds and have time to really look at your ballot,” she said.

The final day to request an absentee ballot is October 27.