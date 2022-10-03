BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidates for Bella Vista mayor met in a forum on October 3 to answer questions about issues the city faces.

Steven Bourke and John Flynn are Bella Vista councilmen and Randy Murray is a small business owner in the area.

They discussed what they believe are the most pressing challenges facing the city.

“We’ve got to grow our tax base as the city grows, we’ve got to grow our infrastructure proactively,” Murray said. “We need to work on better water, better sewer, internet, better roads, and we’ve got to be able to handle the growth that’s coming to Northwest Arkansas.”

“With growth can come some undesirable effects,” Bourke said. “We have a really clean, safe quality of life in Bella Vista, and we want to protect that.”

“I think it’s really important to preserve the trees and lakes,” Flynn said. “The natural environment. People love the environment in Bella Vista and the relaxed atmosphere. I think we’re going to have to fight really hard to retain that.”

Voting begins is November 8.