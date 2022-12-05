BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are 10 locations across Benton County to cast your ballot on Election Day for the 2022 General Runoff Elections.
Runoff Election Day is Dec. 6. You can view your sample ballot here.
Check out the list of polling locations:
- Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista
- New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
- St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista
- Bentonville First Presbyterian Church, 901 N.E. “J” Street, Bentonville
- C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Ste 1, BNTV
- First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th Street, Bentonville
- Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs
- Moose Lodge #877, 215 W. Apple Blossom, Lowell
- Southside Church Of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
- Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E Locust St., Rogers