BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Election Commission voted on October 27 to adjust the county’s precincts.

Benton County Election Coordinator Kim Dennison says the change was made so that the county is in line with state law.

“A lot of our precincts range anywhere from 1,000 voters up to 2,500 voters,” Dennison said. “There’s a law that says we can’t have any more than 3,000 voters within a precinct.”

The next election is on November 14.