FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County unofficial election results show voters reject the millage restoration for Northwest Arkansas Community College and approve the dues increase for Beaver Lake Fire Department.

According to the unofficial results, voters voted against the NWACC millage restoration with 56% of the vote.

Voters approved increasing the levy of annual dues for the Beaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department with 61% of the vote.

Unofficial results show Ike Owens won the Decatur Board of Directors, Zone 5 with 100% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Decatur School Millage with 66% of the vote.

Jayme Wildeman won the election for the Eureka Springs Board of Directors, Position 1 with 100% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Eureka Springs School Millage with 100% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Gentry school millage with 80% of the vote.

Tracy Moorman won the Gravette Board of Directors, Zone 5 with 100% of the vote.

Brad Harris won the Gravette Board of Directors, At-Large Position 2 with 100% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Gravette School Millage with 56% of the vote.

Ryan Heckman won the election for Pea Ridge Board of Directors, Zone 1 with 54% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Pea Ridge school millage with 56% of the vote.

Curtis D. Clements won the election for Rogers Board of Directors, Zone 2 with 100% of the vote.

Voters rejected the Rogers School Millage with 51% of the vote.

Aric Bergthold won the Siloam Springs Board of Directors, Zone 3 election with 59% of the vote.

Voters approved the Siloam Springs school millage with 67% of the vote.

Director Nick Emerson won the Springdale Board of Directors, Zone 2 election with 100% of the vote.

Director Michelle McCaslin Cook won the Springdale Board of Directors, At-Large Position 2 with 77% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale school millage with 72% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale series 2018 refunding bonds with 77% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale series 2020 refunding bonds with 76% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale street improvement bonds with 80% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale Park and Recreational improvement bonds with 80% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale Fire Department improvement bonds with 85% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale Senior Center improvement bonds with 85% of the vote.

No votes were cast for the Gentry Board of Directors, Zones 2 and 4.