BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Election Commission is preparing for the Republican June 21 run-off election.

Hope Hendren Duke run against Jay Oliphant for the Republican nomination for State Representative District 12 and Denise Bugo is against Scott Richardson for the State Representative District 13.

Kim Dennison, the Benton County election coordinator, is also preparing for the Siloam Springs primary election on August 9. Her team is testing out the equipment ensuring no problems once election time is here.