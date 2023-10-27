BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court approves a special election on October 26 on whether the Avoca Fire and Rescue Department can raise its fire dues.

If the measure is passed, it would increase the dues to $125 from $50.

Justice of the Peace Jeff Dunn says the increase in dues will help the department better serve the people in the area.

“It’s not just putting out fires,” Dunn said. “I think actually responding to fires is one of the smaller calls they have, but it’s all of the medical calls. It’s all the vehicle accidents. They provide first response to a significant area of Beaver Lake.”

Dunn also says the department has not raised its dues since 2007. The special election to vote on the proposal is March 5 of next year.