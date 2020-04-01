Benton County runoff election results for District 90 & 91

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Republican runoff results are in for District 90 and 91.

Republican incumbent Jana Della Rosa lost her State Representative seat in Tuesday’s runoff race. Kendon Underwood will be the Republican candidate for District 90 race in November.

State Representative District 90 State Representative Jana Della Rosa – 823 45% Kendon Underwood – 1,006 55%

“…It has been a tremendous joy to serve the residents of District 90 over the past 5 years in the Arkansas legislature. You believed in me and I was happy to be your voice in Little Rock as we saw our great state become an example of conservatism to others across this country…” Della Rosa said in a Facebook post.

Underwood will go on to the November General Election and face Democratic candidate Kelly Krout.

“Congratulation to Mr. Underwood. I look forward to running a campaign based on ideas and issues. The public health crisis we are all experiencing is certainly going to alter what the campaign will look like. COVID-19 is exposing that many aspects of life aren’t working well for many Arkansans. Leadership and representation matter so much during this difficult time. I am committed to spending the next 8 months serving my community, prioritizing health and safety,” said Krout in a statement released to KNWA/FOX24.

Republican candidate Delia Haak won over the runoff race over Republican candidate Scott Richardson in District 91 race, 577 to 491.

State Representative District 91 Delia Haak - 577 54.03% Scott Richardson - 491 45.97%

” Unofficial results are in. It was not our night. Congratulations to Delia Haak on a great race and a big win,” Richardson said in a Facebook post.

In November Haak will face Democratic candidate Nick Jones for District 91 in the General Election.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3.