BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College wants voters to vote “yes” on a millage restoration in next month’s special election.

Some voters in Benton County will see a question regarding the college’s millage on their ballot. If passed, it would restore the millage back to levels seen in 1989.

The college says the money would allow it to invest more in workforce and job training programs.

“The feedback we’ve heard so far from the community, from our students, and from our employees here at the college has been very supportive,” said Grant Hodges with NWACC. “So, we hope all folks get out and turn out in the election.”

Election day is May 9. Early voting starts on May 2.