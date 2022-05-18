BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election day is May 24. Early voting for Arkansas 2022 primary election began May 9 and will continue until May 23.
Ensure you are prepared and able to vote before heading to the polls. If you are not registered to vote for the primary election, you have until May 23 to register for the June 21 run-off election, according to the 2022 election dates from the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Ensure you are registered to vote by clicking the link or calling the Benton County clerk at (479) 636-3727.
When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification.
Early voting locations
The hours of operations of voting polls will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Gravette and Garfield locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on weekdays.
Rogers-Lowell
- Grace Lutheran Church 415 N 6th PI, Lowell, AR 72745
- County Clerk’s Office-Rogers 2111 W. Walnut
- Benton County Election Commission 2109 W. Walnut, Rogers
- Rogers Convention Center 3303 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers
- Sunnyside Baptist 210 E Locust St., Rogers
Bentonville-Centerton-Bella Vista
- Benton County Admin Building 215 E. Central
- First Landmark Baptist Church 206 SE 28th St, Bentonville
- Reach Church 1900 W. Centerton Blvd. Centerton
- New Life Christian Church 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Gravette-Siloam Springs
- Gravette Civic Center 401 Charlotte St SE, Gravette
- Siloam Springs Community Building 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs
- County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs
Garfield
- NEBCO Community Building17823 Marshall St, Garfield
Voting day locations
May 24 there will be 32 polling locations across Benton County. All locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rogers-Lowell-Bethel Heights-Cave Springs
- Bland Chapel (Rocky Branch)
- Central United Methodist Church
- Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church
- Rogers Convention Center
- Southside Church Of Christ
- Sunnyside Baptist Church
- Grace Lutheran Church
- Lowell First Baptist Church
- Moose Lodge #877
- Lakeview Baptist Church
Bentonville-Centerton-Bella Vista
- Bella Vista Church of Christ
- Bentonville Church Of Christ, Activity Center
- Bentonville First Presbyterian Church
- C7 Church
- First Landmark Baptist Church
- NWACC – Shewmaker Center
- Life Point Baptist Church
- Reach Church
- Highlands United Methodist Church
- New Life Christian Church
- St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Parish Hall
Pea Ridge-Garfield
- 1st Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Family Life Center
- NEBCO Community Building
Gravette-Gentry-Decatur-Hiwasse-Siloam Springs
- Gravette Civic Center
- First Baptist Church of Gentry
- Decatur Municipal Building Annex
- Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
- First Baptist Church Highfill
- First Christian Church of Siloam Springs
- Logan Community Building
- Siloam Springs Community Building
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall
Benton County sample ballot
Benton County residents should know their district before heading to the polls. Residents across Arkansas can check their district by entering their address on the Arkansas Secretary of State website.