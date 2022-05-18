BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election day is May 24. Early voting for Arkansas 2022 primary election began May 9 and will continue until May 23.

Ensure you are prepared and able to vote before heading to the polls. If you are not registered to vote for the primary election, you have until May 23 to register for the June 21 run-off election, according to the 2022 election dates from the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Ensure you are registered to vote by clicking the link or calling the Benton County clerk at (479) 636-3727.

When going to the polls, be prepared to show approved photo identification.

The hours of operations of voting polls will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Gravette and Garfield locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on weekdays.

Rogers-Lowell

Grace Lutheran Church 415 N 6th PI, Lowell, AR 72745

County Clerk’s Office-Rogers 2111 W. Walnut

Benton County Election Commission 2109 W. Walnut, Rogers

Rogers Convention Center 3303 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers

Sunnyside Baptist 210 E Locust St., Rogers

Bentonville-Centerton-Bella Vista

Benton County Admin Building 215 E. Central

First Landmark Baptist Church 206 SE 28th St, Bentonville

Reach Church 1900 W. Centerton Blvd. Centerton

New Life Christian Church 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Gravette-Siloam Springs

Gravette Civic Center 401 Charlotte St SE, Gravette

Siloam Springs Community Building 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs

County Clerk’s Office – Siloam Springs 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

Garfield

NEBCO Community Building17823 Marshall St, Garfield

Voting day locations

May 24 there will be 32 polling locations across Benton County. All locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rogers-Lowell-Bethel Heights-Cave Springs

Bland Chapel (Rocky Branch)

Central United Methodist Church

Centro Cristiano Assemblies of God Church

Rogers Convention Center

Southside Church Of Christ

Sunnyside Baptist Church

Grace Lutheran Church

Lowell First Baptist Church

Moose Lodge #877

Lakeview Baptist Church

Bentonville-Centerton-Bella Vista

Bella Vista Church of Christ

Bentonville Church Of Christ, Activity Center

Bentonville First Presbyterian Church

C7 Church

First Landmark Baptist Church

NWACC – Shewmaker Center

Life Point Baptist Church

Reach Church

Highlands United Methodist Church

New Life Christian Church

St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Parish Hall

Pea Ridge-Garfield

1st Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, Family Life Center

NEBCO Community Building

Gravette-Gentry-Decatur-Hiwasse-Siloam Springs

Gravette Civic Center

First Baptist Church of Gentry

Decatur Municipal Building Annex

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

First Baptist Church Highfill

First Christian Church of Siloam Springs

Logan Community Building

Siloam Springs Community Building

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall

Benton County sample ballot

Benton County residents should know their district before heading to the polls. Residents across Arkansas can check their district by entering their address on the Arkansas Secretary of State website.