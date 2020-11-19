Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

Your Local Election

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

President-elect Joe Biden is close to winning more than 80 million votes in his campaign.

Biden’s total continues to rise as Democratic strongholds like California and New York process their remaining ballots.

He will likely have won the White House by a greater margin than any other president this century other than Barack Obama in 2008.

Biden is also on track to win the Electoral College with the same 306 votes that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” victory in his own 2016 race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox 24 News at 5:30 p.m.

News /

President Trump fires member of team while President-elect Biden names staff members

Politics /

Governor Hutchinson to meet with President-elect Joe Biden & transition team

News /

Mislabeled ballot box found

News /

Senators question Facebook, Twitter CEOs on election measures

News /

Biden turns focus to US economy; Trump vows more challenges to election outcome

News /
More Your Local Election

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers