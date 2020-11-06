Biden plans to address nation in prime-time speech

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden’s campaign says he will give a speech during prime time Friday.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign announced that he would be making an address but did not say what he plans to say. A time was also not immediately made available.

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opens up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in several critical backgrounds. He now has leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The Associated Press has not called the presidential race.

Biden has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He was spending Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

Biden campaign staffers who arrived in Wilmington for a victory party earlier in the week have been told to hold onto their hotel rooms until early next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

