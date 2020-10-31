countdown
Election Day is here!

Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race

by: Sydney Kalich

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events Saturday as the race heats up in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Biden is expected to travel to Michigan on Saturday where he will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit with former President Barack Obama.

Trump is expected to hold four events across Pennsylvania Saturday.

Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail for Biden Oct. 21 in Philadelphia. The former vice president campaigned in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday. Trump also visited Minnesota and Wisconsin in addition to his stop in Michigan on Friday.

More than 87 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Saturday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

NewsNation will live stream Trump’s event in Butler, Pennsylvania at 5:30 p.m. (ET) and Biden’s event in Flint, Michigan at 1:45 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Saturday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

