FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Online sports books aren’t betting on Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment, passing in The Natural State.

According to online betting aggregator bookies.com, Arkansas has the worst odds of the five states voting on recreational pot use this Election Day. The line for Issue 4 to pass here was set at +180, meaning a hypothetical $100 wager betting “yes” on #4 would win $180 if it passes.

Those odds peg the implied possibility of the resolution passing in Arkansas at 35.71%, or slightly better than a one-in-three chance.

Courtesy bookies.com

“Issue 4 seems to be a divisive one even among some pro-marijuana enthusiasts and progressives,” said Dan Kilbridge, Bookies.com handicapper. “There’s powerful opposition from religious leaders, Republicans and in-state industry like trucking that relies on strict drug testing for employees.”

I have no doubt the majority of Arkansas residents favor legal recreational marijuana on the whole. But opponents of Issue 4 have said it’s not nearly inclusive enough, funnels too much money to the police and gives too much power to the existing entities. In a deep-south state like Arkansas with tricky political dynamics at play, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Issue 4 fail. Dan Kilbridge, Bookies.com handicapper

According to bookies.com, the other four states voting all have better than a 50-50 shot of passing it, with Maryland the heaviest favorite to do so at -500 odds.