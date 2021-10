FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, then-Arkansas Republican Senate candidate, Rep. John Boozman is interviewed at his campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Ark. Republican Sen. John Boozman’s campaign said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, it’s raised more than $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid. The campaign for the two-term senator from Arkansas said it has more than $2.7 million cash on hand. Friday is the deadline for campaigns to file their quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Boozman’s campaign says it’s raised more than $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid.

The campaign for the two-term senator from Arkansas said Wednesday that it had more than $2.7 million cash on hand.

Friday is the deadline for campaigns to file their quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

He faces several challengers in next year’s Republican primary.