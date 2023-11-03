ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers resident Brit McKenzie announced his re-election bid for Arkansas House of Representatives District 7 on Thursday, according to a press release.

“I’m running for re-election because there’s more to accomplish for hardworking Arkansas taxpayers,” McKenzie said. “We got a lot done over the last year and I’m excited for Arkansans to feel the eﬀects of good conservative policy.”

During his first term, the release says McKenzie “passed massive tax cuts which lessen the tax burden on 1.1 million Arkansans and co-sponsoring and advocating to give parents more education options when choosing the best education for their children.”

McKenzie currently works as a Brand Manager at Walmart Inc.