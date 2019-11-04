Candidates to begin filing to run in Arkansas’ 2020 election

by: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hundreds of candidates for state and federal office are expected to begin filing to run in Arkansas’ 2020 election.

The filing period for office in Arkansas is set to begin at noon Monday at the state Capitol, with candidates for nonpartisan and judicial offices to begin filing at 3 p.m. The filing period end at noon Nov. 12.

Arkansas’ primary will be held on March 3. Aside from the presidential race, the election will be highlighted by Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s bid for a second term. Democrat Josh Mahony has announced he will challenge the incumbent lawmaker.

All four of Arkansas’ Republican U.S. House members are seeking re-election next year.

Republicans also hold majorities in the state House and Senate.

