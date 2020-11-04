Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Carroll County ballots to be counted by hand

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County Clerk says that some absentee ballots were rejected.

According to Connie T. Doss, 2,076 total absentee ballots that were sent out, 1,941 were returned.

When the county purchased a ballot counting machine, they were told the machines were good to to but all absentee ballots were rejected by the machines because the machine was not calibrated correctly.

The ballots will all be counted one-by-one electronically. Several races cannot be called because of the missing absentee results.

There were over 400 provisional ballots. Over 70% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to Doss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lioneld Jordan re-elected as Fayetteville Mayor

News /

Biden addresses supporters

Not for Publication /

Kevin Flores 1st Latino elected to Springdale City Council

News /

The Road to 270

Entertainment /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers