Carroll County ballots to be counted by hand

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County Clerk says that some absentee ballots were rejected.

According to Connie T. Doss, 2,076 total absentee ballots that were sent out, 1,941 were returned.

When the county purchased a ballot counting machine, they were told the machines were good to to but all absentee ballots were rejected by the machines because the machine was not calibrated correctly.

The ballots will all be counted one-by-one electronically. Several races cannot be called because of the missing absentee results.

There were over 400 provisional ballots. Over 70% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to Doss.