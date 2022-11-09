CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on numerous positions.
You can view all Carroll County results below.
by: Gary Gilbert
Posted:
Updated:
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on numerous positions.
You can view all Carroll County results below.
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise […]
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now