SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a legal opinion hand-delivered to the Sebastian County Clerk on September 12, Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue of the 12th Judicial District stated that the county’s Election Commission Chairman is ineligible to vote following a 2003 felony conviction.

Jason Andrew Vineyard, 43, entered a guilty plea to a charge of writing a hot check, and part of the plea agreement stated that he would make restitution in the amount of $20,055. The September 12 letter to the Sebastian County Clerk noted that it is “undisputed that those monies have not been paid in full.”

The opinion cites Arkansas Constitution Amendment 51, which was passed in 1964:

Section 11, ‘Cancellation of Registration’ reads, in pertinent part, as follows: (a) It shall be the duty of the permanent registrar to cancel the registration of voters who have been convicted of felonies and have not discharged their sentence of been pardoned. Arkansas Constiution Amedment 51, 1964

“For some yet to be determined reason, the Circuit Clerk (at that time) either failed to notify the County Clerk (at that time) of this conviction in 2003 of the County Clerk did not cancel his voter registration back in 2003,” the opinion adds. Public voter records show that Vineyard has voted in the past five state general elections.

The Sebastian County website states that the Board of Election Commissioners is “an independent unit of county government tasked with administering, conducting and tabulating all Sebastian County elections in conjunction with state and federal election laws.” Vineyard is the Chairman of the Election Commission.

The site also says that “county election commissioners are recommended by their political party and appointed by the State Board of Election Commissioners using the ratio of two majority party members to one minority party member.”

Sebastian County Election Commission Coordinator Meghan Hassler said that filed minutes show that the first meeting Vineyard attended was March 14, when he was elected Chairman.

The Sebastian County Clerk confirmed on September 12 that Vineyard has been removed from the county’s voter rolls, which also nullifies his position on the election commission.