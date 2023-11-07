LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack filed for reelection for the Third Congressional District of Arkansas on Tuesday, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to have had the continued trust of our community to effectively represent the Third District in Congress. I remain steadfast in my love and dedication to the Natural State and my country, by advancing our shared conservative values, supporting our nation’s military, and answering to the needs of my constituents. I understand the context of where we are domestically and globally in order to make a true difference in Washington. I believe I have the skills and experience to continue to deliver for the Third District of Arkansas.” Congressman Steve Womack

Womack is seeking his eighth term and has served District 3 since 2010.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday that she would be endorsing Womack.

“Steve Womack is a strong defender of conservative values who I am proud to endorse,” said Gov. Sanders. “A man of integrity who has served in uniform, Steve has delivered results for Arkansans while working to strengthen our military and pushback on the radical policies of Biden and the far Left.”