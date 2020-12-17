Coronavirus constrains Biden inauguration plans

Public health guidance to avoid big parties in the age of coronavirus is about to collide with what is typically one of America’s biggest celebrations of all: the swearing-in of a new president.

The inauguration is normally an economic boon for the Washington DC region, with visitors typically required to book several days in a hotel and at premium rates to get a reservation.

“It’s a sea of humanity stretching out from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial, and hundreds of thousands of people gather. People have to begin to travel hours in advance just to get into D.C. and get through the security,” said Associated Press reporter Kevin Freking.

While lots of details are still to be worked out, this Jan. 20 is sure to be more subdued than prior inauguration days.

No decisions have been made on whether the official inaugural balls should go forward. Some advocacy groups already are going virtual with their galas, including the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization.

A giant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue? Not likely.

Biden recently said a giant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue was unlikely, although a big reviewing stand is still being constructed in front of the White House.

The traditional luncheon where lawmakers offer best wishes to the new president? Inauguration planners say it might not include food this year.

What about the swearing-in itself? The inaugural platform on the Capitol’s West Front is going up just like always, but it probably won’t be as crowded.

“I think you’re going to see something that’s closer to what the convention was like than a typical inauguration,” President-elect Joe Biden said Friday, referring to the all-virtual event that marked his nomination last summer. “First and foremost, in my objective, is to keep America safe but still allow people to celebrate.”

For their convention, Democrats pulled together a made-for-TV mashup of homemade videos, speeches from classrooms and living rooms, and music played from afar, narrated by celebrity hosts.

Biden’s swearing-in itself will not be virtual. The VIP platform can hold 1,600 people. Lawmakers also generally distribute tickets for positions nearby. While no hard decisions have been made, the committee is looking at cutting the numbers on both accounts.

“Aides say to expect distancing, to expect masks, and for those who will be near the president-elect to have to undergo a COVID test,” Freking said.

The celebrity component of this year’s celebration has yet to be determined, but one source close to the inauguration suggested looking for hints in the lineup of celebrities who campaigned for Biden, including Lady Gaga, John Legend and Jon Bon Jovi.

Work to build the inaugural platform at the Capitol and the White House reviewing stand began before the Nov. 3 election, as is traditional. New this year: Congressional planners have invited lawmakers to record video messages for the president-elect and vice president-elect that can be played on Jumbotrons before the swearing-in.

Plans for protests are underway, too. A few groups have submitted requests for protest permits with the National Park Service.

The Answer Coalition, made up of antiwar and civil rights organizations, plans a demonstration demanding “urgent action to save the environment, end war and prioritize money to meet people’s needs.” Let America Hear Us Roar For Trump is seeking a permit to “support our President.”

As for Trump, it’s unclear whether he’ll show up for the inauguration.

Biden, asked if Trump should attend, said it’s important for the United States to show that competing party leaders can stand together, shake hands and move on.

“If (Trump) decides to show and attend, I think many Americans would be happy for that because the transition to a new administration is a hallmark of American democracy. And it’s something that we take a lot of pride of in our history that this country is able to do this every four or eight years,” Freking added.

Even though plans are still taking shape, Biden’s inaugural committee is already raising money for such events as balls and concerts. The law allows unlimited contributions to the committee, but Biden will limit contributions from individuals to $500,000 and from corporations to $1 million. The committee won’t accept contributions from lobbyists or the fossil fuels industry.

That’s according to an inaugural official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the work of the committee.

The contribution limits for Biden are far lower than those for Trump’s inaugural four years ago. He raised a record $107 million for his inauguration and accepted massive checks, including $5 million from Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson.