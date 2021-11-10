Cotton, Boozman endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor

FILE – In this Monday, March 11, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Former White House spokeswoman Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source told The Associated Press, late Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Senators Tom Cotton (R) and John Boozman (R) released a joint statement on Wednesday endorsing Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor.

The announcement comes after Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge ended her campaign for governor on Tuesday, leaving Sanders as the only declared candidate on the Republican ballot. Rutledge said she will instead run for lieutenant governor.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a close friend and trusted advisor to each of us. She has served our country and our state, and she will be an outstanding governor who will lead Arkansas to a brighter and more prosperous future,” Boozman and Cotton said in Wednesday’s release. “We are thrilled to endorse Sarah and look forward to partnering with her as she works for the people of Arkansas.”

.@SarahHuckabee Sanders is a close friend and trusted advisor to both @TomCottonAR and me. She has served our country and our state, and she will be an outstanding governor who will lead Arkansas to a brighter and more prosperous future. #arpx pic.twitter.com/RyHTF1dlqN — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) November 10, 2021

Several Democratic candidates, including Chris Jones, have declared for the race.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson is prevented from running for the seat again due to term limits.