Deadline today to request absentee ballot in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail in Arkansas.

The main thing is to make sure your application is filled out correctly, completely and returned as soon as possible to avoid any delays in election day results.

Director of Elections for Washington County, Jennifer Price said they have received over 12,000 absentee ballot requests.

“If your absentee ballot is rejected, the way the law is currently written, there isn’t an opportunity for you to go and fix that. For instance, if you fail to sign, there isn’t a recourse for the voter to come back and submit their signature,” said Price.

In Benton County, Communications Director Channing Barker said they sent out nearly 16,000 absentee ballots and over 12,000 absentee ballots have been returned back to the County Clerk’s Office.

The last day to return your absentee application in person is by the close of the business day on November 2nd.

The County Clerk’s Office must receive your ballot by 7:30 pm on election day, November 3rd.

If you are unable to return your absentee ballot before the deadline, you will be able to go to a polling site and cast a provisional ballot in person.

