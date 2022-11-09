WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a close race, there is a new Washington County Judge: Republican Patrick Deakins.

For most of Tuesday night, the race for Washington County Judge was tight, with Democratic candidate, Josh Moody, leading over Republican Patrick Deakins. As more votes started to come in towards the end of the night, the results started shifting. The final results showed Deakins winning with 52.24% of the votes.

“It feels good. It’s a sense of relief. We have to thank all of our supporters across the country that have worked for us this whole year-long process,” said Deakins.

Moody, although upset with the loss, said he’s looking to the future.

“I’m going to be out in the community. I’m going to be serving the people because that’s my lot in life,” said Moody.

Deakins said a sense of urgency kicked in after he won, and he thinks there’s a lot of hard work to be done in Washington County to accommodate the growth in the area.