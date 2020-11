Millions will be watching tonight to see who won but it's not a sure bet that we'll have an answer on races, ranging from the presidency all the way down to public ballot questions and local contests.

Indeed, the unprecedented nature of the 2020 campaign means we may not have an answer on some of these races for quite some time and that shines a bright spotlight on the analysts charged with making calls as to who won these races. Exactly what goes into the work that they do to project for us the outcome of these important contests?