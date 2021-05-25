Democrat announces candidacy for 2022 Arkansas Attorney General race

Your Local Election
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK – A fourth name has been thrown into the ring in a bid for the Attorney General spot in 2022.

Lifelong Arkansan and local attorney Jesse Gibson will be running as the second Democrat in the race after the announcement of attorney Jason Davis on May 4.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock and former Arkansas Fair Housing Commission Executive Director Leon Jones of Little Rock announced their bids for the Republican nomination within recent months.

Gibson grew up in Lead Hill and has been a practicing attorney for 22 years.

“I come from humble beginnings. Nobody knows my name and that’s a good thing. It means the life I live and the work I do is about our families and our communities, not about a career in power and politics,” Gibson says. “We are all just trying to make a better life for our family, to do the right thing, to live a life of faith and to help our community. We need more real people representing real people.”

He owns his own small business, a local law firm, and lives in Little Rock with his wife, Amanda, and two sons.

“We expect politicians to do the right thing, but too often they end up protecting their own power over ours. I’m done waiting around for someone else to get this right. I’ve taken on the big guys in the courtroom, so I’m ready to do the same in Little Rock as Attorney General,” Gibson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Unofficial school board election results

News /

School board elections

News /

Millage extension & increase in Mountainburg

News /

Springdale Schools looks to extend millage

News /

Judge Joseph Wood running for Lt. Governor

News /

Arkansas Senate overrides Gov. Hutchinson’s veto of Arkansas Sovereignty Act

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers