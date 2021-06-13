Democrat Natalie James to announce candidacy for U.S. Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Rock native small business owner will be announcing her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for United States Senate on Monday, June 14.

Natalie James will kick off her campaign at Nexus Coffee & Creative located in Downtown Little Rock at 11:00 a.m.

“Today, as a mother, a small business owner, and as an Arkansan who believes we deserve better, I’m announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to be Arkansas’ next United States Senator,” James said. “I launch this campaign to restore the promise of the American Dream to all Arkansans and all Americans.”

James’ announcement comes with the endorsement of democratic state legislators Jay Richardson of Fort Smith and Denise Ennett of Little Rock.

In attendance and speaking at the Little Rock announcement will be State Representative Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Attorney and Little Rock Reverend Evelyn Moorehead.

James is the sixth candidate to announce their run for the Senate seat currently held by incumbent John Boozman.

