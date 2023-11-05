SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Democrat Diana Gonzalez Worthen announced on Sunday she is running for the Arkansas House of Representatives, according to her X, formerly known as Twitter.

Worthen ran for the District 9 seat in 2022 and received 46.2% percent of the votes, later losing the election to Republican Deanna Hodges.

House District 9 makes up the east side of Springdale.

“Election Day 2024 is exactly ONE YEAR AWAY from today. It’s going to be a great year. On election night last Nov, we learned we lost by only 109 votes. It was a hard loss – my team had worked so hard. This time, we’ll win with your help. All eyes on Springdale,” said Gonzalez Worthen on Sunday in a post on X.

Worthen is set to run against Hodges again in the next house election.

The announcement comes as the candidate filing period for the 2024 election opens on Monday, November 6. The deadline to file is November 14th.