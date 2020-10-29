Early voting begins across Oklahoma amid record turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KNWA/KFTA) — Early in-person voting is underway across Oklahoma for an election that has already seen record turnout throughout the U.S. Polls opened Thursday at county election board offices in all 77 counties.

Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson said voters were lined up an hour before the polls opened in Oklahoma City despite rain and chilly temperatures.

Oklahoma County was operating on backup power after an ice storm knocked out electricity to more than 350,000 homes and businesses. Besides president, Oklahoma voters are casting ballots for a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats and two state questions.

Voters in Sallisaw lined up around the Sequoyah County Election Board building despite the weather. There is only one early voting location for Adair, Delaware, LeFlore, and Sequoyah Counties.

In-person early voting continues Friday and Saturday.

ADAIR COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

220 W Division St

County Courthouse

Stilwell, OK 74960

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

​​​​​​​DELAWARE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

225 S 5th St

Jay, OK 74346

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

LEFLORE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

103 N Church St

Poteau, OK 74953

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

SEQUOYAH COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

110 E Creek Ave

Sallisaw, OK 74955

Early Voting Dates/Times:

Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

