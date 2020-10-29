Early voting begins across Oklahoma amid record turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KNWA/KFTA) — Early in-person voting is underway across Oklahoma for an election that has already seen record turnout throughout the U.S. Polls opened Thursday at county election board offices in all 77 counties.
Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson said voters were lined up an hour before the polls opened in Oklahoma City despite rain and chilly temperatures.
Oklahoma County was operating on backup power after an ice storm knocked out electricity to more than 350,000 homes and businesses. Besides president, Oklahoma voters are casting ballots for a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats and two state questions.
Voters in Sallisaw lined up around the Sequoyah County Election Board building despite the weather. There is only one early voting location for Adair, Delaware, LeFlore, and Sequoyah Counties.
In-person early voting continues Friday and Saturday.
ADAIR COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
220 W Division St
County Courthouse
Stilwell, OK 74960
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
DELAWARE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
225 S 5th St
Jay, OK 74346
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
LEFLORE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
103 N Church St
Poteau, OK 74953
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
SEQUOYAH COUNTY ELECTION BOARD
110 E Creek Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Early Voting Dates/Times:
Thu., Oct. 29 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fri., Oct. 30 – 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 31 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
