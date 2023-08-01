ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins on August 1 for Alma’s sales tax special election on August 8.

According to the city, the election will determine the continuation of the 1% sales tax scheduled to sunset in 2023.

The city says the election will affect street improvement bonds, fire department improvement bonds, police department improvement bonds, park and recreational facilities improvement bonds, water improvement bonds and sewer improvement bonds.

According to the city, if approved, the sales tax rate will not increase. The rate of taxation will not exceed 1% even if more than one project is approved.

The city says if approved, the tax would replace the existing 1% sales tax approved in 2014. The number of projects approved will determine the sunset of the tax. If all projects are approved, the tax is planned to sunset in 2035.